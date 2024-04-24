Mission Extended: South Africa’S Continued Battle In Mozambique

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a decisive move, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has prolonged the deployment of 1,495 troops in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado until December 31.



Dubbed "Operation Vikela," this military initiative tackles ongoing terrorist threats in the region.



Announced via a letter to the South African Parliament, the extension costs 984.3 million rands, about $51 million.



Under the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) banner, this mission aligns with South Africa's global duty to suppress terrorism.



Ramaphosa emphasized the strategic necessity of the continuation, aiming to stabilize the beleaguered northern province of Mozambique.



Originally, South African forces joined the multinational SAMIM effort in mid-2021, marking a solid stance against insurgency.







With an extension approved through July 2024, the collaborative campaign involves eight SADC nations.



These include Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia, each contributing to a collective regional defense.



Recent developments prompted Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Verónica Macamo, to address budgetary strains.



She noted a strategic shift towards internal security and resource allocation, in light of Mozambique's improved conditions compared to the volatile eastern Congo.



Here, over 120 groups vie for control over precious resources, escalating regional unrest.



Cabo Delgado, a hotspot for over six years of terrorist activities, witnessed a significant military response starting July 2021.



Supported by Rwandan forces and SADC, the initiative freed districts vital to gas production projects.



However, despite a phase of calm, the area has seen a resurgence in violence recently, influencing international travel advisories and adding urgency to the extended mission.



This move underscores the intertwined fates within the SADC, where shared challenges foster unified responses.



It's a testament to the region's commitment to peace and stability, even as the dynamics of conflict continue to evolve.

MENAFN24042024007421016031ID1108135555