Google Halts Political Ads Ahead Of Municipal Elections In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move, Google declared that it would block political advertisements for the forthcoming October municipal elections.



This announcement on Wednesday aligns with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) resolutions from February.



These resolutions aim to minimize the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and combat the spread of misleading or misrepresented information.



The TSE will implement these ad restrictions in May, coinciding with the new regulations taking effect.



Google's commitment to election integrity is clear, with an update to Google Ads' policy banning all political advertising nationwide.







However, this measure aligns with the 2024 electoral resolutions and represents Google's broader commitment to supporting fair electoral processes worldwide.



The TSE mandates that social networks take active measures to prevent the dissemination of false or distorted information.



Platforms that fail to eliminate flagged content, hate speech, or discriminatory statements will face accountability under these new rules.



Further regulating the use of technology in politics, the resolution specifically targets the manipulation of digital content involving candidates.



It bans any alterations to images or voices that might falsely influence voter perceptions, directly impacting the fairness of the electoral process.



Additionally, the resolution restricts the use of chatbots and virtual avatars that might otherwise be used to interact with voters under the guise of real human communication.



The overarching aim of these stringent regulations by the TSE is to shield the election from the potentially disruptive influence of AI-generated content.



Guidelines target doctored media to prevent fake endorsements or defamatory remarks against election candidates or officials.















TSE and partners like Google aim to maintain election information authenticity and reliability through established guidelines.



In short, this ensures a transparent and equitable voting process for all involved.















MENAFN24042024007421016031ID1108135553