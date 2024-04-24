Cybersecurity Capabilities And Global State Of Scams Explored On Second Day Of GISEC Global 2024 In Dubai - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Embracing artificial intelligence was the focus of discussions at Dubai World Trade Centre with plenty of workshops and panel sessions taking place in the presence of thousands of cybersecurity leaders and professionals. The worldwide impact of scams was among the agenda's key topics as attendees learned that 41% of crime in the UK are online-fraud related while the development of smart cities was also on the agenda.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cybersecurity capabilities, the global state of scams, and smart cities were the key focuses of discussions on the second day of the 13th edition of GISEC Global 2024 – the Middle East and Africa's largest and most impactful cybersecurity event.

At the Dubai World Trade Centre, artificial intelligence was at the heart of the conversations with defense being the main topic on the GISEC Mainstage while experts addressed the audience on how to safeguard their critical assets. The efforts of how the Phillippines is defending its networks from cyber attacks in the age of AI was also explored.

Attendees also heard from technology and security experts on how smart cities are being provided cyber protection while integrating AI and Internet of Things technologies.

Worldwide impact of scams:

Statistics show $1 trillion has been lost in scams and online fraud is now the most reported crime in most countries with GISEC visitors gaining an understanding of the different types of scams that are occurring around the world.

Jorgi Abraham, Managing Director Global Anti Scam Alliance / Scamadviser, explained most popular scams include false advertised products on online platforms and fake websites. He said that Kenya (49 per cent), Brazil (41 per cent) and South Africa (38 per cent) were among the countries that lost money often through scams while 41 per cent of crime in the UK is online-fraud related.

He said:“We are seeing AI being more involved in crime-related tasks and scams are now a global problem. However, we all need to cooperate together to prevent more crime especially as many activities are not reported.”

Cybersecurity capabilities was also analysed during a session. David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and the Chief Executive Cyber Security Agency in Singapore, said governments and organisations need to have the right mindset when it comes to adopting strategies and bolstering cyber capabilities worldwide.

He said:“You need to have the right mindsets to tackle cyber attacks and more importantly, it is about risk management. For example, once you start using a new laptop, you are taking your own risks in being impacted by attacks so there needs to be a balance on security.”

Meanwhile, ex-Vietnamese hacker Minh Hieu Ngo provided a fascinating insight into the darker facets of AI creativity. During his session, he identified the rapid spread of misinformation, privacy violations, accessibility of malicious tools and privacy violations as widespread problems of today. To help address these issues, he believes enhanced security measures, international cooperation and public education and awareness are fundamental to help prevent cyber attacks.

In another session, Argentian former hacker, Santiago Lopez explained his journey from getting into companies' IT systems to now providing advice to major organisations such as Zoom on how they can be protected.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 1" src="#" alt="Image 1" width="573" data-bit="iit" />

Look ahead to Day Three:

This year's GISEC Global will come to a close on Thursday with more panel discussions and workshops taking place on the third and final day. The agenda includes a live hack demonstration, as well as why securing critical infrastructure is important in the age of artificial intelligence.

