               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024 Is Open For Application, Celebrating Innovative Sustainable Practices And Responsible Risk Management


4/24/2024 3:22:24 PM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)


data-text="ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024 is Open for Application, Celebrating Innovative Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management" data-link=" Achievement Awards 2023/2024 is Open for Application, Celebrating Innovative Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management" class="whatsapp">Shar
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) proudly announces the fourth edition of the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024. The awards, returning for its fourth year, continues to honour innovative initiatives that empower businesses and communities to flourish through creativity, conscious enterprise, and commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The Early Bird application period is open until 24 May 2024 and all nominations are open until 24 June 2024.
This year's awards, announced under the theme, 'Driving Positive Change: Innovations in Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management' , highlights the growing focus of today's business leaders on assessing the diverse impact of various issues on financial performance, corporate reputation, risk exposure, and business value. In the dynamic business landscape of Hong Kong, leaders are recognising that sustainability encompasses a broad range of concerns, from human rights to climate-related issues. This recognition has spurred constant drives towards talent development and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). According to IESGB, organisations embracing environmental and social risks with innovative thinking, curiosity, strategic insight, and valuing diverse stakeholders' perspectives, are best prepared to face the challenges posed by ESG development.
'We understand the fundamental role of sustainable practices and responsible risk management in shaping Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area's future. The government's growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations is not only commendable but also essential,' said Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB. 'The challenges we face, from climate change to social inequalities, are significant, but they present opportunities for innovation and transformation. Through the awards, we strive to provide a platform where organisations can work towards positive change and pave the way for a more sustainable Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area.'
The award categories underscore a company's leadership in ESG, demonstrated through their comprehensive reporting, efficient operations, and creative strategies for sustainable development. A panel of highly respected jurors will select the winners for recognition at the Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2024.
'This year's awards theme speaks profoundly to the critical juncture we find ourselves in, celebrating the resilience, innovation, and commitment of our industry leaders even amidst constant challenges. said Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the awards' jury panel . 'Each application we receive is a testament to the incredible efforts being put forth by organisations to shape a more sustainable Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area. I look forward to witnessing the transformative ideas and groundbreaking initiatives that will undoubtedly be submitted for this year's awards.'
IESGB is a non-profit organisation founded in 2020 with a mission to promote ESG practices in Hong Kong and beyond, facilitate ESG education, incubate Certified ESG Professionals (CESGP), and encourage a balance between commercial and non-commercial organizations. Ultimately, IESGB hopes to co-create a better ESG ecosystem in Hong Kong
Award Categories
Category
Sub-Categories
ESG Benchmark Awards
1.1) The ESG Leader
1.2) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
1.3) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
1.4) Outstanding Performance in Corporate
Outstanding ESG Awards
2.1) Listed Company
2.2) Non-Listed Company
2.3) NGO /NPO
Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
3.1) Outstanding ESG Fund
3.2) Outstanding ESG ETF
3.3) Outstanding ESG MPF
3.4) Outstanding ESG Service Provider
Criteria set by Fund Managers - Distinguished ESG Company
4.1) Listed Company
Best Sustainable Vision Awards
5.1) Listed Company
5.2) Non-Listed Company
5.3) NGO /NPO
ESG Learning & Development Awards
6.1) Company /Organisation
ESG Innovative Project Awards
7.1) Listed Company
7.2) Non-Listed Company
7.3) NGO /NPO
ESG Elite Awards
8.1) Individual
Honorary Awards (By invitation only)
9.1) Company /Organisation
9.2) Individual
9.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards

Jury Panel
Full Name
Post
Chairman of Jury Panel
Mr Vincent Pang
Managing Partner, AVISTA Group
Vice Chairman of Jury Panel
Ms Ashley Khoo
Past President, CFA Society Hong Kong
Jury Panel Members
Ms Fanny Chan
Chief Administrative Officer, Head of Human Resources, Managing Director
China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch
Ms Mabel Chan
Veteran of mutual fund industry
Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK
Ms Charmaine W.H. Cheng
Deputy General Manager / Named Company Secretary
Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited
Ms Lovinia Chiu
Chairman, Executive Director and CEO
Medialink Group Limited (2230)
Ir Edward Chow
Deputy Head, Carbon and ESG Solutions
Green Living and Innovation Division
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Mrs Rebcca Choy Yung
Founder & Chair
Golden Age Foundation
Ms Pamela Chung
Managing Director, Head of IPO & Share Registry
Vistra??
Mr Roy Fan
Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services
SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited
Mr Robert LEE
Legislative Council Member
Functional Constituency Financial Services
Ms Nana Li
Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific
Impax Asset Management
Prof Charles W W Ng
Vice-President
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)
Dr Kenny Tang
Chairman
The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators
Mr Mike Wong
Chief Executive Officer
The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
Ms Jessie Yu
Chief Executive
Hong Kong Single Parents Association

For more information about the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024, please visit
Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors are to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant training, events and providing Certified ESG courses, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.

IESGB

MENAFN24042024003092003082ID1108135100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search