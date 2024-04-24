Tarbet's“Faerie Bridge” Replaced Following Storm Damage.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tarbet's“Faerie Bridge”, badly damaged by a falling tree during the recent storms, has been replaced thanks to a combination of local volunteer effort, together with funding from the Dr Hannah Stirling Loch Lomond Trust. The Friends of Loch Lomond & the Trossachs supervised the Springtime construction work and acted as funding broker.

Friends' Trustee and Tarbet resident, Duncan MacLachlan, said;“My view is that we now have a very sturdy long-lasting structure that will serve its purpose well into the future”. Local people are glad to have the crossing restored, avoiding longer detours to get across the burn, to and from the village centre.

Local volunteers led by Ian and Kenny Kay completed the preparatory tree clearing work which facilitated the dismantling of the old bridge and construction of the new one. Experienced Gartocharn based contractor, David McKenzie, carried out the bridge reconstruction and carried out some stabilising of the river embankment and the bridge abutments to ensure they were sound and that erosion from high water levels and flooding would be mitigated