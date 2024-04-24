Iraq Signs Contracts For Projects In Erbil, Karbala

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced the signing of four contracts to implement service projects in several villages in the Erbil and Karbala provinces as part of the 2024 plan of the Social Development Fund.

According to the Ministry's statement, new contracts were signed in April for a series of projects in Erbil and Karbala.

In Erbil, the projects include road construction in the villages of Ben Berzi Kawa, Shekhashal, Kainjika Kawa, and Kurdjal, as well as water network construction in villages such as Bagmara Shihab and Ben Berzi Kawa, and health centers in the villages of Hawdian, Sirishma, and Siwa Kawa.

In Karbala, the projects involve road construction in the villages of Umm al-Baneen, Haswa al-Saud, Umm Halal 2, and Al-Dukhaniyah al-Gharbiyyah.

(Source: Ministry of Planning)

