J & K Braces For 3-Day Wet Spell From April 27

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the afternoon thundershowers are expected to continue on Thursday as well, but a three-day wet spell is expected in Jammu & Kashmir from April 27.

“As per the forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in J&K areas especially in Srinagar, South Kashmir areas, Ramban and Doda from April 27 to April 29,” he said, adding that the major activity is expected on April 29.

As per an independent weatherman, a western disturbance can impact Jammu and Kashmir from the evening of 26 April until 29 April April

26, mostly dry weather is expected until late afternoon or evening.“Rain showers are expected in many places in J&K. Overall nothing significant is expected on the day,” the weatherman said the forecast on April

27 and 28, he said that very heavy rainfall is expected over some parts of Kashmir, along with gusty winds, thunder/lightning and hailstorm.”Fresh snowfall is expected over higher peaks,” he added to the weatherman, farmers are advised to complete spraying of orchards on Thursday or postpone spraying till April 29. He predicted a rise in water levels particularly on April 27, 28 and 29.

About the fall in the maximum temperature, director MeT said that the maximum temperature will continue to witness a fall in the next few days and is expected to improve from May 01, 2024.

Moreover, as per the data, Jammu & Kashmir has recorded normal precipitation from March 01, 2024 to April 24, 2024.

Samba is the only station where the deficient rainfall of 22 per cent has been recorded during the period.

As per the data, against the normal precipitation of 187.5 mm, Srinagar has recorded 275.5 mm rainfall during the period.

So far, since March 1 to April 24, 2024 Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian stations have recorded normal precipitation.

However, Shopian district in South Kashmir despite witnessing hailstorm and moderate rainfall from the last couple of days, has recorded large deficient rainfall, where against the normal precipitation of 194.4 mm, only 70.8 mm rainfall was recorded during the period.

