Power Crisis In Spring

The valley, which typically experiences improved power supply as winter fades, is currently facing an acute shortage of electricity. The situation has reached alarming proportions, leaving residents and businesses in the lurch.

Kashmir's power deficit is no secret. The demand for electricity in the valley often outstrips the available supply, especially during winter, resulting in unscheduled and prolonged power cuts. Not so after the winter is over as is the case now. According to officials from the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), the current load requirement for Kashmir stands at a staggering 1400 MW for 6 hours daily and 1000 MW for the remaining 18 hours. However, the available supply falls significantly short of this demand.

The consequences of this power crisis are dire. Residents are forced to endure hours-long power outages, disrupting daily life. The business community, in particular, has been severely affected, with shopkeepers and entrepreneurs reporting substantial losses due to the lack of a consistent power supply. Many have been compelled to resort to expensive generators to keep their operations running, further straining their already limited resources.

What makes this situation particularly concerning is that it comes at a time when the winter season has passed. Typically, this period sees an improvement in power supply as the demand decreases. However, this year, the valley finds itself in the grips of a power crisis even as spring sets in.

The reasons behind this crisis are varied. While officials cite limited power availability and a resulting power deficit as the primary causes, the issue runs deeper. Despite an improvement in revenue collection, the authorities have failed to address the fundamental issue of power supply inadequacy. Also, fewer power purchases from outside generating companies have exacerbated the problem, leading to further strain on the existing power infrastructure.

The authorities must acknowledge the severity of the situation and take immediate steps to address it. The people of Kashmir cannot be expected to bear the brunt of this crisis indefinitely. While the KPDCL has assured residents that the power restrictions will be eased once availability improves, concrete action is needed to resolve the underlying issues causing this shortage.

On April 20, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of the Power Development Department, discussing power supply preparations for the upcoming summer months, progress of key projects, and schemes. Sinha reviewed measures to curb transmission losses, increase capacity, and the progress of smart meter installations. He also emphasized the need for heightened enforcement against power theft, and directed streamlining the process for new power connections. Here's hoping that the measures lead to improvement in the power supply.

