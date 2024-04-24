(MENAFN- Baystreet) Carolina Rush Corporation

4/24/2024 11:57 AM EST

Stocks in Play

4/24/2024 - 12:10 PM EST - LNG Energy Group Corp. : Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LNGEG Growth I Corp. has entered into a binding agreement with PDVSA Petroleo S.A., a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. the Venezuelan national oil company, for the operation of the Nipa-Nardo-Niebla and the Budare-Elotes CPPs in onshore Venezuela. LNG Energy Group Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.27.









