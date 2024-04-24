(MENAFN- Baystreet) VSE Completes Purchase

Thaw Between Starbucks, Union, Enables Talks to ResumeHasbro Hikes Profits on Q1 TurnaroundBoeing's Stock Rises As Earnings Better Than FearedApple Expected To Unveil New iPad At May 7 Event Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Biogen Pops on Q1 Profit

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit that topped estimates as the company's cost-cutting efforts took hold and sales of its closely watched Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, came in higher than expected.

Biogen and Eisai's Leqembi became the first drug found to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease to win approval in the U.S. in July. The treatment's launch has been sluggish, but uptake appeared to accelerate in the first quarter.

Leqembi brought in about $19 million in sales for the quarter, up from the $10 million the drug generated last year. That blows past the $11 million analysts had expected, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

The number of patients on the therapy increased nearly 2.5 times since the end of 2023, according to Biogen. The company added that the number of new patients who started Leqembi jumped in March, making up more than 20% of the cumulative patients now on the treatment.

The biotech company booked sales of $2.29 billion for the quarter, down 7% from the same period a year ago. It reported net income of $393.4 million, or $2.70 per share, for the first quarter, up from net income of $387.9 million, or $2.67 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Adjusting for one-time items, the company reported earnings of $3.67 per share.

BIIB shares began Wednesday jumped $9.23, or 4.8%, to $202.41.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks