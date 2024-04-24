Türkiye's President Erdogan, German Counterpart Steinmeier Meet In Ankara For Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressedhope Ankara and Berlin would not encounter obstacles and focus ondiscussing joint production projects, particularly in the defensesector, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

"We hope that Türkiye and Germany will begin to discuss jointproduction ventures rather than barriers, particularly in defense,"Erdogan told a joint press conference with his German counterpartFrank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on an official visit, inAnkara.

"(With Germany) We desire to completely remove the restrictionswe face in the defense industry," he added.

Trade between Ankara Berlin

He said Türkiye aims to expand bilateral trade volume withGermany, which has surpassed $50 billion, to $60 billion in abalanced manner.

Erdogan said as NATO allies, Ankara and Berlin havemulti-faceted relations in various fields, from security toeconomy, and culture to science.

“I attach special importance to increasing mutual investments are also keen to advance our cooperation in the defense industryin a manner consistent with our bilateral relations and the spiritof alliance," he added.

He said bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector is alsodeveloping, adding:“The strongest common ground and the backboneof our ties are strong human connections. The number of people webid farewell to from Sirkeci Station 63 years ago has reached 3.5million. Turkish“guest workers” boarded trains for Germany fromthe Istanbul station in 1961.

President Erdogan expressed his belief that the Turkish-Germanfriendship will continue to grow stronger and develop.

He said over the past six decades, the Turkish community hastransitioned from being migrants to assuming critical roles inGermany's social, economic, cultural, and academic life.

The Turkish leader said he discussed with the German head ofstate issues concerning the integration of the Turkish community inGermany, and mentioned the new German citizenship law as a welcomestep in this regard.

Erdogan expressed his pleasure in hosting Steinmeier and hisdelegation in Ankara, saying the visit was valuable as it was hisfirst as president, and coincided with the 100th anniversary of theTürkiye-Germany Friendship Treaty.

Erdogan also expressed his gratitude to Germany and its peoplefor their solidarity during the Feb. 6, 2023 twin earthquakes insouthern Türkiye.

Fight against terrorism

The president said Ankara expects "further support andsolidarity from German authorities in the fight againstterrorism."

He expressed growing concerns about the rise of xenophobic,Islamophobic, far-right, and racist organizations in Germany, alongwith Europe.

“Unfortunately, after 31 years since the Solingen arson attack,we lost two children and four siblings in a similar attack. I haveshared our expectations for the full investigation and punishmentof those responsible for the heinous incident that occurred onMarch 25,” he added.

Three decades ago, a far-right arson attack in Solingen killedfive members of a Turkish immigrant family, in one of the mostsevere instances of racist violence in modern Germany.

This March, four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian family werekilled in a fire, and over a dozen others were injured, someseriously, in the same city.

Germany should see 'horrific scene' in Gaza

Erdogan said they discussed steps to renew Türkiye-EU customsunion and visa liberalization, besides other regional and globaldevelopments.

The Turkish leader also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza,where Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, and saidAnkara will continue to intensify its efforts to achieve acease-fire in the enclave, and ensure that uninterrupted andadequate humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian people.

Erdogan said Türkiye has shown“a resolute, conscientious, andcourageous stance” on Gaza from the beginning.

“On this occasion, I reiterated our call for an end to theunprecedented oppression that has been ongoing in Gaza for 200days.

“It is evident to everyone that as long as Israel's attackscontinue, threats to both regional and global peace escalate. Therecent escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel is the latestand most striking example of this,” he said.

“We are all well aware that the suffering of the innocent,condemned to death, hunger, and destitution, will not be forgottenfor generations to come,” he continued.“The efforts of Israeliadministration to hide its atrocities and massacres committed inGaza should not be allowed."

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just toprolong his political career, is jeopardizing security of not onlyhis own citizens but the entire region.

Türkiye is no longer sustaining intensive trade relations withIsrael, and that chapter is closed, he stressed.

Saying that Israel killed women and children in Gaza, Erdoganurged Germany to see the "horrific scene" in the blockadedenclave.

Steinmeier, for his part, stressed Germany does not have asintense, friendly and familial relations with any other country inthe world as it does with Türkiye.

He emphasized that the two countries were indispensable to eachother and needed each other.

On the Palestine issue, he said: "Without a politicalperspective for Palestinians, security cannot be ensured for Israeleither. This perspective can only be a two-state solution."