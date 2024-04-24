Spain's PM Sánchez Says He Is To Announce His Decision To Resign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez writes on Network X that heis "suspending all his public duties to stop and reflect on thefuture and decide whether he wants to continue to be at theforefront of politics."

"I need to stop and think" in order to decide "whether I shouldcontinue to head the government or whether I should give up thishonour," he wrote in a letter posted on X, formerly Twitter, addinghe would announce his decision on Monday and suspend his scheduleuntil then.

Azernews reports that in a letter to citizens,he wrote that he was considering resigning because of the personalattacks he and his wife have suffered in recent weeks.

A Madrid court said earlier on Wednesday that it had "opened aninvestigation into Begona Gomez for the alleged offence ofinfluence peddling and corruption" in response to a complaint byManos Limpias (Clean Hands), an anti-corruption pressure groupwhose leader is linked to the far right.

The brief court statement came several hours after online newssite El Confidencial said investigators were probing Gomez's tiesto several private companies that received government funding orwon public contracts.

The site said the probe was linked to the alleged ties whichGomez -- who does not hold public office and maintains a lowprofile -- had with Spanish tourism group Globalia, which owns AirEuropa.

It said she had twice met with Javier Hidalgo, Globalia's CEO atthe time, when the carrier was in talks with the government tosecure a huge bailout after it was badly hit by the plunge in airtraffic due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Socialist premier Sanchez said in his letter that the complaintwas based on "non-existent" facts and was part of a campaign of"harassment" against his wife led by "ultraconservative" media andsupported by the conservative and far-right opposition.