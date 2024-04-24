German Lawmaker: Scholz To Keep Seeking Excuses Against Taurus Supplies To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Washington's decision to provide Ukraine with longer-range cruise missiles should increase pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the approval of Taurus missile supply to Ukraine but the head of government will continue to look for excuses.

This opinion was expressed by Bundestag laamwker Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU/CSU bloc), who spoke in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

Kiesewetter recalled that the U.S. aid package for Ukraine that passed Congress prompts President Joe Biden to provide Kyiv with longer-range ATACMS missiles. According to the legislator, it is about 1,000 ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

“Hopefully this will increase the pressure on Chancellor Scholz to finally deliver Taurus cruise missiles. Earlier, the chancellor emphasized he would focus on the USA in the issue of certain weapons systems. So, now that this has happened, the pressure is on. I urge Chancellor Scholz to finally deliver Tauruses to Ukraine," said the former Bundeswehr colonel.

At the same time, he expressed fears that the chancellor would continue to snub such demands. The MP accused Scholz that the reason for his refusal sis that the head of the German government "does not want Ukraine to liberate Crimea."

"There's no other way to interpret his doubts and blocking," Kiesewetter said.

He also emphasized that it is precisely the failure to provide assistance that unfortunately leads to human casualties and deaths in Ukraine.

The largest opposition force in the Bundestag, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, constantly calls on the government and chancellor personally to decide on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and has repeatedly raised the issue for discussion at the session hall. However, each time the majority voted against the motion, even though many deputies from the parties within the ruling coalition personally support the provision of these powerful capabilities to Kyiv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Scholz has repeatedly publicly spoken out against the transfer to Ukraine of missiles that can hit targets on Russian soil. He also expressed concern over the fact that the discussion is taking place in Germany's domestic political space.