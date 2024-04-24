Zelensky Calls On Foreign Diplomats To Spread Truth About Russian Terror

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called on foreigners working in Ukraine to spread to international audiences the truth about terror Russia has been committing in Ukraine.

The president spoke at a meeting with representatives from partner states and international organizations working in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian diplomats, reports Ukrinform.

"All of you, working in Ukraine, in Kyiv, equally with all Ukrainians, hear the air raid alert, hope for the power of our air defense, and see how our people get their lives back together after the strikes. Russian terror is possible only because we so far have fewer weapons and solutions to protect life than Russia has the ability to destroy. I ask you to spread the truth about the war, about Russian terror, in your countries, as well as help strengthen our air defenses," the president said, addressing the diplomats.

According to Zelensky, everyone is aware how effective Patriot, IRIS, NASAMS, and other modern air defense systems are.

"They are needed right now here in Ukraine: in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and other cities of ours that come under Russian attacks. And every leader, every state, every ambassador who is helping us with air defense right now are not only lifesavers, but also those who reduce Russia's temptation to continue this war. The less the Kremlin achieves through terror, the more they will be interested in finding peace. We must force Russia to do this, together," Zelensky emphasized.

