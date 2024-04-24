Mapic India Shopping Centre And Retail Summit & Awards 2024 Slated To Happen In Delhi On April 25Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 23, 2024: Mapic India Shopping Centre and Retail Summit & Awards 2024 is set to take place at the JW Marriott in New Delhi on April 25th, focusing on the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of the retail industry. The retail thought leadership summit is centered around redefining the customer experience through the evolution of experiential retail and the various pivotal shifts that are shaping the retail industry. The Indian retail sector is set to align with global shopping trends with premium outlet centers and highway retailing emerging as the next formats in line.



The most awaited conference of the year features an impressive array of speakers and panelists, comprising leading industry stalwarts like Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director and Business Head at DLF Retail; Rajesh Jain, CEO of Lacoste; V. Muhammad Ali, CEO of Forum Malls at Prestige Group; Mukesh Kumar, CEO of Quest Properties India Limited and Chairman of the SCAI Board; and Vineet Gautam, CEO of Bestseller India. These distinguished leaders will offer their expertise and insights on a wide array of topics, spanning from the future trends in India's real estate market to the transformative impact of technological innovations on the retail landscape.



Speaking about the event Ashna Gemini Sharan, Portfolio Director, RX India said "In the ever-evolving landscape of retail, characterized by the rise of e-commerce, shifting consumer behaviors and technological advancements, there exists an unprecedented $2 trillion opportunity for retailers in the coming decade. The Mapic India Shopping Center summit and Awards will serve as a platform for participants to explore the critical strategies and innovative approaches required to unlock this immense potential and thrive in the dynamic retail environment of the future."



According to the Kearney Global Retail Development Index, the Indian retail sector is projected to soar to a value of USD 1.8 trillion by 2030. This growth trajectory extends to brick-and-mortar retailers, with revenue forecasted to surge to USD 1.39 billion - USD 2.7 billion by the same year exhibition and summit will serve as a prime platform to engage with industry leaders, forge lucrative partnerships and participate in pivotal discussions addressing the sector's pressing challenges. The event is slated to witness participation from 750 + delegates from top retail real estate developers along with exhibitors showcasing the global retail concepts and solutions



Mapic India Shopping Centre Awards, India's premier accolade program dedicated to the shopping center industry, is set to honor excellence in various categories, recognizing outstanding achievements that shape the landscape of the industry, participants can look forward to networking sessions, live voting for the MAPIC India Retailer's Choice Award adding further excitement and engagement to this esteemed event.



The event will be followed by a friendly T20 cricket match on April 26th featuring teams from India's Retailers and India's Developers.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Divya Thakur

Email :...