Shannon's Spring Fine Art Auction On Thursday, May 2Nd, Will Be Led By Important American Paintings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Milford, CT, USA, April 24, 2024 -- Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers, an established market leader in the sale of historic American Art, will be offering an exceptional selection of fine paintings in their Spring auction on Thursday, May 2nd, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time. The sale is composed of just over 200 fresh-to-the-market works from important private collectors.



American paintings by some of the most famous names will lead the auction. A charming portrait of the young Caroline Allport by William Merritt Chase is offered at $80,000-$120,000. Accompanying the lot is a letter signed by the artist and dated 1898 to the sitter's father, Dr. Allport, referencing the portrait. Another notable American Impressionist figurative painting by Frederick Frieseke, titled Dressing, will be offered at $50,000-$75,000. This important work has been in a private collection for nearly two decades.



There are several 19th century American landscapes in the sale, led by a charming David Johnson work titled Study from Nature, Warwick, New York, 1873, offered at $40,000-$60,000. A large, 39 inch by 66 inch, Impressive landscape, titled Morning in the Adirondacks, by James McDougal Hart, will be offered at $30,000-$50,000.



From the early 20th century, a Maurice Prendergast watercolor titled Low Tide from 1901 will be offered at $80,000-$120,000. The watercolor descended from the artist's brother and ended up in the collection of New York socialite Brooke Astor. The work remains in excellent condition with vivid colors depicting a beach scene. Two works by Modernist Milton Avery will be featured in the auction. Elevator, offered at $40,000-$60,000, depicts an industrial scene in New York City, while Portrait of March is estimated to bring $20,000-$30,000.



Women Modernists are featured prominently in the auction, led by a 30 inch by 50 inch colorful oil painting by Alice Baber offered at $60,000-$80,000. A minimalist drawing by Agnes Martin is a sharp contrast to the Baber, even though both women were contemporaries. The Martin is offered at $40,000-$60,000. In addition, there are four small works by Lynne Drexler, two paintings by Anna Audette, who recently had a retrospective exhibition at the Florence Griswold Museum, and two paintings by Marion Ranyak.



A selection of works by the Magical Realist Priscilla Roberts will surely attract interest from museums and private collections alike. Haunted House depicts a Victorian dollhouse with cobwebs in an eerie, dreamlike composition, estimated at $8,000-$12,000, and Hoops and Stays, depicting an abandoned mannequin torso, is estimated at $7,000-$10,000. Smaller works by the artist will complement these larger paintings, including Cup and Saucer and Decoy.



Early 20th century works by women include bronzes by Ashcan artist Abastenia St. Leger Eberle, titled Hurdy Gurdy, offered at $10,000-$15,000, and a turn-of-the-century painting of White Peacocks with Blue Delphinium by Jessie Arms Botke offered at $30,000-$50,000.



Other 20th century Modernist highlights include landscapes by John French Sloan, a New York City view by Leon Kroll and two pastel landscapes by Ashcan artist Robert Henri, offered at $12,000-18,000 each. A stellar Werner Drewes from 1939 will be offered from a private collection and is expected to bring $30,000-$50,000.



Other highlights include a lush garden scene by Abbott Fuller Graves, titled Hunnewell Gardens, estimated at $30,000-$50,000, and a starlit evening scene by Paul Cornoyer, titled Nightfall, estimated at $30,000-$50,000. Both works have been in private collections for decades.



Shannon's has positioned itself as the leading auction house for American Art and the Spring selection proves their strength in this category. The auction and preview are not to be missed, with additional American works by Chauncey Foster Ryder, Frederick Judd Waugh, Aldro T. Hibbard, Emile Gruppe, Leon Kroll, Guy C. Wiggins, Arthur C. Goodwin, Edward Potthast, Arthur Wesley Dow, Robert Spencer, Eric Sloane, Lennart Anderson and Robert Vickrey.



A public preview of the auction will open at Shannon's gallery weekdays from April 22 - May 1, and on Saturday, April 27th. Bidding is available live on shannons, by telephone or by absentee. Visit shannons or follow them on social media for more information about the May 2nd Spring Fine Art Auction.

