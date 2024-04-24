Lebanon's State-Run News Agency Praises Enduring Ties With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's state-run news agency on Wednesday heaped praise on ties with its Kuwaiti counterpart, describing these relations as "enduring" and for the betterment of pan-Arab journalism.

The National News Agency (NNA) and Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency share similar ideologies that promote the concept of "free journalism," albeit within established rules and regulations, NNA chief Ziyad Kharfash said as he paid a visit to KUNA's bureau in the Lebanese capital.

Cooperation within Arab news agencies has been on the rise as part of efforts to ensure "accuracy and trust" when providing information to the general public, which runs the gamut from reports covering health to tourism and the environment, he underlined.

On day-to-day operations at the Beirut-based news agency, he said staff there bear in mind the nation's "best interests" when covering news stories, in a country renowned for cultural, political and religious diversity, he added. (end)

