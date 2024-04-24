Abdullah Al-Salem University, IICO Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Abdullah Al-Salem University and the International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) signed a cooperation agreement on supporting scholarship students in Kuwait and abroad in light of the joint strategic goals of the two institutions.

In a press statement, the Chairman of the Founding Board of Directors of Abdullah Al-Salem University, Dr. Moudhi Al-Hamoud, said that the university is well-established in the scientific and academic fields and it is keen to establish scientific bridges with the Charitable Organization to provide real educational services by the framework of the understanding concluded between the two sides.

For his part, the IICO Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, affirmed that this agreement comes in light of the Charitable Organization's strategic plan for 2022-2026, which aims to provide educational opportunities with high-quality outcomes for the neediest students.

The agreement aims to nurture and qualify promising, effective and positively influential leaders in their societies, establishing a center for attracting talents in the specializations offered by the university and establishing specialized centers for the economic empowerment of individuals and institutions. (end)

