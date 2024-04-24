NCCAL Affirms Significance Of Gulf Museums Undersecretaries Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 24 (KUNA) -- The 22nd meeting of undersecretaries of GCC member states' temples and museums is imperative as it discussed several topics and activities, Assistant Secretary General of museum and monuments sector at Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Mohammad bin Redha said Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement while partaking in the gathering kicked off in the Qatari capital of Doha, bin Redha said the meeting covered illegal cultural property trade and coordinating positions at international arenas as well as international cooperation and enhancing museums.

The conferees further focused on means of boosting joint periodical exhibition of monuments, developing museums and monuments periodical bulletin as well as a proposal on a plan of action of museums and monuments committee for 2025-2030, he noted.

Coinciding with the meeting, Qatar Museums held an honoring ceremony for specialists and researchers in this field, and GCC private museums' owners.

Kuwait's Abdulaziz Behman and Omar Al-Dosari were honored in the ceremony. (end)

