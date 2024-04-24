Education Minister Receives Qatari Shura Council Delegation, Talks Educational Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) -- Minister of Education, Azmi Mahafzah, received a Qatari Shura Council delegation on Wednesday, currently visiting Jordan, chaired by Mubarak bin Mohamed Al-Kuwari, Chairman of the Council's Cultural Affairs and Media Committee.The meeting, attended by the Ministry's Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sahar Shakhatreh, discussed a number of issues related to the education process.Mahafzah and Al-Kuwari lauded the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Qatar in various fields, the foundations of which were laid by the wise leaderships of the two brotherly countries.Mahafzah expressed keenness to continue and develop the historical relations between the two countries and raise the level of existing cooperation, especially in the education field.He praised the great development Qatar is witnessing in various fields and the important role it plays at the political, economic, and social levels in the region, stressing Jordan's readiness to provide expertise and qualified educational cadres to contribute to the Qatari renaissance.For his part, Al-Kuwari conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, Deputy Speaker, and members of the Council, expressing his pleasure at this meeting and emphasizing the keenness to enhance the Jordanian-Qatari fraternal relationship in various fields, especially education.He pointed out the great role of Jordanian cadres and their contribution to the Qatari renaissance, indicating that about 61,000 Jordanians work in Qatar, including 11,000 in the public sector, especially the educational and health sectors, lauding the excellence of these competencies, and expressing the desire to continue to benefit from them.He highlighted the educational process in Qatar, both public and university education, praising the continuous development of the Jordanian educational process in its various fields, stressing the importance of exchanging visits between the two friendly countries in order to benefit from their expertise.