Agriculture Minister, University Of California Delegates Talk Training Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat Wednesday met, in Amman, with a delegation of the US University of California on training programmes and cooperation on agriculture.
Hneifat discussed the reforms in agricultural extension, noting the "need" to develop the skills of extension workers through intensive training courses.
The delegates said they would expand their partnership with the Ministry in training programmes in irrigation and modern uses in irrigating crops and cooperate in the extension field by sharing expertise.
MENAFN24042024000117011021ID1108134850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.