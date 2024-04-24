Agriculture Minister, University Of California Delegates Talk Training Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat Wednesday met, in Amman, with a delegation of the US University of California on training programmes and cooperation on agriculture.Hneifat discussed the reforms in agricultural extension, noting the "need" to develop the skills of extension workers through intensive training courses.The delegates said they would expand their partnership with the Ministry in training programmes in irrigation and modern uses in irrigating crops and cooperate in the extension field by sharing expertise.