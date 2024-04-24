UAE Aims To Roll Out 6G Before 2030, Allowing People To Transmit Human Senses

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE aims to transition to 6G before 2030 which will allow people to digitally transmit human senses sight as well as further role of AI and remote surgeries and diagnoses.

This comes as the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) on Wednesday unveiled its 6G Roadmap.

The Authority said that the anticipated advancements in 6G foresee the support of innovative use cases, ranging from the digital transmission of human senses – sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell, characterised by low latency and high accuracy.

“This technology is expected to enhance the capabilities of robotics and elevate artificial intelligence. It holds the potential to revolutionise various domains, including autonomous intelligent transportation systems and transformative developments in healthcare, such as remote surgery and diagnostics. The realisation of these groundbreaking technologies necessitates a global availability of additional radio frequencies,” it said.

The roadmap's top emphasis is to enhance digital infrastructure with a particular focus on harnessing 6G capabilities which encompass integrated sensing, extensive coverage, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

The UAE telecom operators are already investing quite a lot in 6G and new technologies which will revolutionise the telecom industry.

A committee has been established by the Authority, led by Khalifa University within the UAE with its members including manufacturers, operators and TDRA to faster adoption of 6G.

It will facilitate scientific studies, research, and the development of technical standards and specifications for 6G. It will also share these studies on global platforms like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in collaboration with International Standards and Standardisation Institutes (IEEE and 3GPP).

As 5G continues to evolve, the TDRA plans include the ongoing development of the advanced 5G network (5.5G), with a targeted transition to 6G by 2030.

Simultaneously, the existing capabilities of 5G will be enhanced to improve efficiency in frequency spectrum utilisation, connection density and traffic management.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar (left) and Mohammed Al Ramsi. - Supplied photos

The 6G experiments to advance the technology in an ecosystem in collaboration with industrial, academic, and governmental sectors. TDRA will provide the necessary frequencies and regulatory frameworks for facilitating these experiments. This support, coupled with advanced spectrum management practices enabled by the 'ICT Regulatory Sandbox,' will pave the way for the launch and widespread adoption of 6G services in the UAE before 2030.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director-general, TDRA, said the 6G Roadmap aims to enhance the UAE's global position as a hub for the new economy in collaboration with the telecom service providers and other entities.“This initiative aligns with the UAE's unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability, digital inclusion, and enhancing security and privacy measures,” said Al Mesmar.

Mohammed Al Ramsi, deputy director-general, TDRA, confirmed that the announcement of a comprehensive plan to introduce the sixth generation of telecommunications networks is aimed at keeping up with rapid technological advancements.“This plan signifies a turning point in the evolution of the telecommunications sector, as the support for 6G networks will unlock new and unprecedented use cases. It will enhance user experiences and facilitate innovative communication between individuals and devices,” he said.