ASEAN Vows To Promote Food Security

Vientiane: The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) is preparing for the implementation of ASEAN Guidelines on Promoting Responsible Investment in Food Agriculture and Forestry Sector (RAI).

With increasing urbanization and rising incomes, the demand for food, fisheries, and forestry products is on the rise. To ensure food security, safety, and nutrition for future generations, amid rapid industrialization and population growth, sustainable investment in these sectors is paramount, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.

A two-day workshop, which is undergoing here from April 24 to 25, marked a significant step towards promoting sustainable development and responsible investment in the agriculture sector across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The workshop brought together 34 parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from ASEAN Member States, as well as representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat, and the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The workshop aimed to deepen the understanding of parliamentarians and stakeholders and facilitate the implementation of the ASEAN RAI through the development of a Parliamentary Implementation Framework.

During the workshop, the participants discussed key actions to implement the ASEAN RAI, including addressing regulatory gaps, legislative reforms, budgetary measures, regulatory compliance oversight, and communicating the importance of responsible investment.