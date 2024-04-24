Going Green With Graphite (ASX: IG6) (ASX: SGA) (LSE: TGR)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector. The newest mining companies are exploring and developing graphite, uranium and vanadium projects, all recognized battery metals.

According to a recent report by InsightAce Analytics , "Battery Metals Market Size is valued at USD 13.31 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 25.32 Bn by the year 2031 at a 7.56% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.

Investor Ideas is always on the hunt for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Traction Uranium Inc (CSE:TRAC ) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp (TSXV:SUU ) has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Standard Uranium Ltd (TSXV:STND ) is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 209,867 acres (84,930 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Velox Energy Materials Inc (TSXV:VLX ) is a publicly traded energy materials company developing and progressing high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's priority focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an CIM compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V2O5 and 234.6 ppm MoO3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V2O5 (cut-off grade of 0.25% V2O5) and 241.9 ppm MoO3 (Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, North Queensland Vanadium Project, Queensland, Australia, Dufresne et al, December 16, 2022). The Company is targeting shallow, high-grade mineralisation that can be developed using low-cost mining and processing options. The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Kotai is focused on the commercialisation of technology that can produce high-pressure hydrogen following transport as an inert powder. In October 2023, the Company acquired a package of tenements that are prospective for lithium in eastern Quebec.

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6 ) is building Australia's capability in critical battery minerals and establishing a new ethical supply of battery anode graphite to support the global revolution in clean energy. Our vertically integrated operations are located in Western Australia, the world's premier mining jurisdiction. We're backed by strong government and community support including an A$2M investment from the Western Australian Government and A$4.7M from Australia's national Critical Minerals Development Program. The company's strategy - to produce a fully purified and coated battery anode material using our own mined resources - is designed to ensure we capture the full value of our graphite resource.

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA ) through its 100% owned subsiduary company, Ushtogan LLP, is the 100% owner of the Sarytogan Graphite Project. The Sarytogan Graphite Project is located in the Karaganda region of Central Kazakhstan and the exploration concession covers 70 km2. As its name suggests, the Sarytogan Graphite Project is prospective for graphite and a meaningful initial JORC compliance resource has already been delineated on the project.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LSE:TGR ) is a one stop solution for natural flake graphite, with operations in Madagascar and projects in mozmbique targeting secure supply of this critical mineral for the growing demand in the green economy applications. The Company is delivering on this strategy to become a world leader in graphite, a critical mineral essential for the green economy transition. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar and it has further acquired projects in Mozambique targeting producing and serving 8% of the market demand for it by 2030 across its 150+ applications. In support of this, the company places a special emphasis on "green" applications, including renewable energy generation, energy storage and composites, EVs, Lithium-ion batteries and is committed to ensuring its operations and products are as sustainable as possible.

