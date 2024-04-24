Odisha: BJP Releases 50-Page 'Chargesheet' Against BJD Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 24 (IANS) The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha on Wednesday released a 50-page 'chargesheet' against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a special programme here, highlighting the "corruption and incompetence" of 25-year-rule of BJD government in the state.

The party in its chargesheet indicated the poor law and order situation, unemployment, injustice with tribals, failure to thwart massive migration of labourers, rampant corruption etc., in the state.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, state BJP president Manmaohan Samal, BJP's Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda along with other party leaders were present during the release of the booklet.

"The Biju Janata Dal government has failed miserably in issues related to women safety, providing employment, education and safeguarding the cultural dignity of Odisha," said Bhupender Yadav.

He asserted that the people of Odisha are asking as to why the consumers in the state are being charged more than the price at which Tamil Nadu is buying electricity from Odisha.

The state is selling electricity to Tamil Nadu at Rs 2.53 per unit while consumers in Odisha are paying Rs 2.83 per unit.

"Why are more number of teacher posts in Odisha lying vacant as compared to other states? Why is the number of beneficiaries in schemes like KALIA going down? Why so much corruption in PMAY? Why is the achievement in Jal Jeevan Mission just 3.51 per cent as per the available data for 2019?

"The BJD leaders had come to power promising to establish cold storages in every block of the state. Why are there no cold storages built in the blocks? The BJD government is still being questioned as the illegal mining has not yet stopped in Odisha despite the Shah Commission's report," Bhupender Yadav said.

The Union Minister said that all these questions have been raised in the 'chargesheet' released by the party on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal alleged that the BJD government is anti-farmer, anti-student, anti-youth and anti-poor.

He said that the 'chargesheet' will be discussed in every village.

The opposition BJP in its chargesheet alleged that the BJD failed to provide irrigation facilities to 35 per cent land of the 314 blocks of the state as promised by the party in 2018.

The BJP alleged that as many as 1,895 farmers, including 247 women, have died in the state due to the loan burden.

The party also said that more than 9 lakh youth of the state are in search of employment.

Similarly, 3,000 posts of doctor are lying vacant in the state, exposing the poor status of the health sector in Odisha.