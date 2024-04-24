Issuer: CureVac / Key word(s): Study

CureVac Announces Start of Combined Phase 1/2 Study in Avian Influenza (H5N1); Development in Collaboration with GSK





Phase 1 part of combined Phase 1/2 study initiated as part of pandemic preparedness against highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) virus, considered to be potential future pandemic threat

Study will assess monovalent vaccine candidate, encoding an influenza A H5-antigen using proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone Avian influenza is latest program progressing to clinical trials under broad infectious disease collaboration agreement with GSK



TÜBINGEN, Germany/BOSTON, USA – April 24, 2024 – CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) (“CureVac”), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today announced the start of the Phase 1 part of a combined Phase 1/2 study of an investigational influenza A (H5N1) pre-pandemic vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with GSK. The H5N1 avian influenza virus is considered a potential future pandemic threat, known to sporadically cross species from its original bird host to other animal hosts and humans. The monovalent vaccine candidate is based on CureVac's proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone and encodes an influenza

A H5-antigen. “The highly pathogenic avian influenza virus is frequently cited as one of the viruses with high pandemic potential, with cases of animal-to-human transmission of the H5N1 strain already documented. Leveraging our clinically validated mRNA-technology platform and second-generation mRNA backbone, we aim to provide an effective countermeasure to the pandemic threat of potential human-to-human transmission”, said Dr. Myriam Mendila, Chief Development Officer of CureVac.“This clinical milestone, in collaboration with GSK, expands the application of our mRNA technology into an additional indication in infectious diseases and addresses the need to be prepared for potential future pandemics.” The combined Phase 1/2 study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of an investigational influenza A (H5N1) pre-pandemic vaccine candidate in healthy younger adults aged 18 to 64 and healthy older adults aged 65 to 85.

In the initial Phase 1 dose-escalation part of the study, up to five dose levels will be assessed compared to a placebo control. The study will be conducted in the United States. The broad CureVac-GSK infectious disease collaboration was first announced in July 2020. It focuses on applying CureVac's mRNA-technology to the development of new products for infectious disease targets.





About CureVac CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVac's second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen, Germany, and has more than 1,100 employees across its sites in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S. Further information can be found at .





