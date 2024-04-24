EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann visits ElringKlinger

24.04.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann visits ElringKlinger

Tour of the competence center for battery technology in Neuffen

Intensive exchange with ElringKlinger CEO Thomas Jessulat on the transformation of the automotive and supplier industry Symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for new logistics center at the Neuffen plant Dettingen/Erms (Germany), April 24, 2024 +++ The Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, visited ElringKlinger's Dettingen/Erms and Neuffen plants today, where he personally discussed the transformation of the automotive and supplier industry with ElringKlinger CEO Thomas Jessulat. During a tour of the Neuffen plant, he experienced the production of battery components. He then performed a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for the new logistics center. During the discussion, ElringKlinger CEO Thomas Jessulat explained, among other things, the company's strategy, which - like the entire automotive and supplier industry - is in the midst of a far-reaching transformation. In this regard, the CEO stated: "ElringKlinger is in a good position. Our traditional divisions form a stable backbone and enable us to make the necessary investments in future technologies. At the same time, we are an established partner in the field of battery technology, as demonstrated by various large-scale orders for battery components. It will now be important to press ahead quickly with the development of the necessary infrastructure for both battery and fuel cell technology as an important prerequisite for the success of future mobility. We are delighted that Minister-President Kretschmann has informed himself in detail about ElringKlinger. By expanding our Neuffen site, we are making a clear commitment to Germany and Baden-Württemberg." Production of battery components has been ramping up in Neuffen since last year. During a tour of the plant, the Minister-President experienced the production of cell contacting systems for a global battery manufacturer. Series production of cell contacting systems for the BMW Group's NEW CLASS will start in 2025. Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann emphasized: "ElringKlinger is a company that shows initiative - an important partner for the state and for Europe. It is at the forefront of two mammoth EU projects, including with its battery technology, for which construction is now underway in Neuffen. The aim of the Future Technologies Competence Center is to become even better, more sustainable, more durable and more cost-effective. I am very pleased about the strong commitment to the location and to electromobility. Good luck with the construction project and continued success for ElringKlinger!" Symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for new logistics center Following the tour, the Minister-President, together with the ElringKlinger Management Board and other project participants, performed the symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the new logistics center at the Neuffen site. ElringKlinger is expanding its current production area by around 4,500 square meters. With this expansion, ElringKlinger is increasing its capacity in Neuffen for the strategic future field of battery technology and making the site fit for further large-scale production of battery components, modules and systems. In addition to ElringKlinger, the landlord and owner, the Leuze Group based in Owen, is investing up to EUR 10 million in the building extension.

For further information, please contact: ElringKlinger AG

Dr. Jens Winter

Strategic Communications

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335

E-Mail: ...

About ElringKlinger AG As an independent supplier with global operations, the ElringKlinger Group has established itself as a powerful and trusted partner to the automotive industry – acknowledged for its exceptional depth of expertise. Our product portfolio encompasses innovative solutions for passenger cars and commercial vehicles powered by electric motors, hybrid technology, or combustion engines. Alongside the powertrain, other areas of application include the underbody, chassis, braking system, interior, and vehicle body. We were among the frontrunners when it came to positioning ourselves as a specialist in the field of e-mobility – with pioneering battery and fuel cell technology, electric drive units, and associated components and assemblies, such as plastic housings, and punched and formed metal parts. Customized lightweight components engineered by ElringKlinger can be used throughout the entire vehicle; they deliver tangible benefits in terms of weight reduction, efficiency, and functional integration, especially in e-mobility applications. We offer specifically adapted sealing systems, thermal, and acoustic shielding parts, and dynamic drive components for a wide range of applications and for any type of drive technology. Additionally, we serve the aftermarket in more than 140 countries with an extensive range of spare parts. This is complemented by state-of-the-art tooling technology and products made from high-performance plastics – tailored to the requirements of the automotive industry and other sectors. Building on our excellence in the field of components and systems, we are also maintaining our forward momentum in the non-automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,600 people employed within the ElringKlinger Group. Operating at more than 40 sites worldwide, ElringKlinger has established a global presence and is closely aligned with its customers in all major automotive regions.

24.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ElringKlinger AG Max-Eyth-Straße 2 72581 Dettingen/Erms Germany Phone: 071 23 / 724-0 Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007856023 WKN: 785602 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1888549



End of News EQS News Service