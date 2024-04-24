Celebrating The Grand Launch Of Cafe Bonita

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Savouring the authentic taste of Spain a cup of selective gourmet coffee/organic fine tea HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - Cafe Bonita, the nutritious diet inspired restaurant, is set to launch on the third floor of Madera Residences on 29 April 2024 . Drawing inspiration from the Spanish design elements of Hotel Madera Hong Kong and blending with Mediterranean dietary model, Cafe Bonita offers guests a comfort yet stylish ambience to savour an array of nutritious delicacies, gourmet coffee and organic fine tea in the hustle and bustle of the city.









Embracing the concept of Mediterranean diet and creating a Spanish dining ambience



Advocates nutritious diet by incorporating the well-known Mediterranean dietary model, the head chef of Cafe Bonita cherry picks high quality ingredients from local market daily, creating a series of vibrant delicacies by fresh seafood, vegetables, and olives, paired with olive oil or home-made dressing. Cafe Bonita serves three meal periods including semi-buffet breakfast, lunch, and a-la-carte session. A two-course set lunch will be served during lunch session, offering guests a starter of the day, your choice of main course, and coffee or tea as a complement. Rotating on a weekly basis, the main course offers four options at your choice including a daily limited signature dish " Paella ", a vivid salad bowl with abundant vegetables and home-made dressings (with optional smoked salmon or garlic shrimp), a premium pasta or risotto, and a quality meat dish. The set lunch is available from 12:00pm to 2:30pm daily and starting from HK$88.



For those who love food sharing, you can pick a few plates from the a-la-carte menu, creating a lively dining ambience in a Spanish way. Kicking off the feast by an authentic Spanish delicacy " Deep-fried frog legs ", originated from the western Spain, followed by a sharing portion Paella together with a seafood-based pasta or risotto, and complement by a few traditional Spanish desserts such as " Churros ", " Leche Frita " (Spanish deep-fried milk custard), and " Torrijas " (Spanish cinnamon toast) to fill-up your sweet tooth.



Worldwide selection of gourmet coffee and organic tea



On beverages, Cafe Bonita offers a wide selection of specialty coffees brewed by various beans, regularly sourced around the world. A high-altitude single-origin (SOE) specialty coffee bean originated from Menglian County, Pu'er City, Yunnan Province is our first introduction. Only topping up of HK$8 of your coffee selection, you can indulge yourself a boast of rich flavour with nutty and dark chocolate note from the Yunnan blend. Hand-drip coffee is also available in Cafe Bonita with two options, the Brazilian Yellow Bourbon coffee beans in nutty flavors and the Colombian Caturra coffee beans in fruity notes, priced at HK$68 per serving. For tea lovers, Cafe Bonita provides organic loose leaves tea, including "Organic Eaglewood tea", "Organic Jade Sword (green tea)", and "Pine smoked Souchong black tea", offering you a leisurely enjoyable afternoon in a comfort ambience.



Cafe Bonita opens daily from 7:30am to 6:00pm with meal session below:



Breakfast: 7:30am-10:30am



A-la-carte: 10:30am-6:00pm



Lunch: 12:00pm-2:30pm



For enquiries, please contact us by phone at +852 2121 9867 or via WhatsApp at +852 5722 2847 or email to [email protected] .



*For members only. Member registration is completely free of charge on the spot.



#Subject to 10% service charge.



For more high-resolution images, please download from the link:



Cafe Bonita



Address: 3/F, Madera Residences, 19 Cheong Lok Street, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong



Tel: +852 2121 9867



WhatsApp:+852 5722 2847



Email: [email protected]



Website: maderagroup/hotel_madera



Facebook/ Instagram:@maderawellness







