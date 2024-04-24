Bebuzee Inc. (BBUZ) Unveils America's First Superapp, Pioneering A New Era Of Social Connectivity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bebuzee's superapp combines the best of social networking, streaming, and informational resources seamlessly integrated into one dynamic interface

The global superapp market was valued at $61.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $718 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.9%

Bebuzee is committed to user privacy and security, underscoring its unwavering dedication to providing a safe and enjoyable online environment for all Bebuzee's superapp provides relevant news, video, and digital entertainment that is localized to the user's location

Bebuzee (OTC: BBUZ) , formerly known as Engage Mobility Inc., proudly announces the development of its revolutionary superapp, set to redefine social engagement and streaming services across Western markets. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Bebuzee introduces an all-encompassing platform that combines the best of social networking, streaming, and informational resources seamlessly integrated into one dynamic interface.

The Bebuzee Superapp is engineered to cater to its members' diverse interests and needs, offering a myriad of features designed to enhance their digital experience. From video streaming to photo sharing, from messaging services to real estate searches, Bebuzee is a one-stop destination for...

