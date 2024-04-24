(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, has successfully commissioned and validated the performance of the largest continuously-operating Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) equipment in North America. According to the announcement, Standard Lithium recently installed a commercial-scale Li-Pro(TM)

Lithium Selective Sorption (“LSS”) DLE column at its demonstration plant, which is located near El Dorado, Arkansas. Supplied by Koch Technology Solutions LLC, the column is believed to be the largest DLE installation and the only example of a commercial-scale DLE column in operation in North America. Currently, the column is extracting lithium from Smackover Formation brine at an input flow rate of 90 gallons per minute (“gpm”).“Importantly, the column currently operating at SLI's demonstration plant is identical to those that will be used in the commercial application, both in terms of the size, design and construction of the column, as well as the sorbent media being used inside,” said Standard Lithium director, president and COO Dr. Andy Robinson in the press release.“As such, this important collaboration between SLI and KTS at our demonstration plant is the first example in North America of DLE technology being deployed successfully using commercial-scale equipment. Validation of performance and successful operation of this column is a significant derisking step on our way to becoming the next major sustainable lithium producer in North America.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and has begun an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

