Kunar's Krawng Area Residents Without Health Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of Krawng area of Watapur district in eastern Kunar province have been lacking access to f basic health services.

They say 1,500 people are living in the area where no kinds of healthcare services are available.

Abdul Wahab, a tribal elder of this area, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“More than 1,500 families live in our area, but we do not have access to any health services, we take patients to Qrogh clinic or the district health centre with so many difficulties.”

He said that Krawng was a mountain area 15 kilometers away from the district health centre. Local residents cannot take their patients to other areas for treatment due to the long distance and worse condition of the road.

He urged the government to address their problem and provide health services.

Rahman, another tribal leader of Krawng area, said that patients often die on the way to the district hospital. He said:"We face many problems, pregnant women in villages fight for life due to lack of access to health centre." He grumbled that three months ago, a three-year-old child suffering from pneumonia died due to lack of access to health care services. "We are very unfortunate, we don't have any facilities, about three months ago, my little son fell ill. There is no clinic in the area. I left early in the morning to take him to the district hospital, but he died on the way," he added. Public Health director Qari Muzaffar Mukhlis said:"We are planning to provide basic health service to this deprived area and people."

