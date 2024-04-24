Lee Chong Wei Shows Up On Chinese Hot Cultural Talk Show“SHEDE Wisdom Talents”, Talking About“Crossing The Hill”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Known as the“King of Open Badminton Championships” in the world, he has been ranked No. 1 in the world for 348 consecutive weeks, but has been the Olympic runner-up three times.

On April 24th, the Malaysian Datuk, national badminton player Lee Chong Wei showed up in the Six Season of the cultural talk show“SHEDE Wisdom Talents” to share his undaunted spirit and“always tougher than rivals” tactics, which aroused enthusiastic responses in both Malaysia and China. This pioneering figure talk show - Six Season of the“SHEDE Wisdom Talents” is jointly produced by China's famous Baijiu company Shede Spirits Co., Ltd, Phoenix Satellite Television , and Dragon TV, inviting all prestigious celebrities from various fields, including Li Di, chief scientist of China FAST; Wu Minxia, Olympic champion, and Wu Shihong, former General Manager of Microsoft China.







Legend Of Badminton Behind The Scene : Always Tougher Than Rivals

“All I hope is to win at least the first gold medal for Malaysia.”

As the sole pillar of the national team, Lee Chong Wei has no other choice but fight, with overwhelming pressure, he determined to win glory for his motherland. He tried his best and made it to the Olympic finals three times, but each time he narrowly lost and won the silver medal.

He once failed to live up to the expectation of“winning the first badminton Olympic gold medal for Malaysia” and fell from the peak, is he finally going to admit defeat? No, he never gives up, he always believed that every setback is an opportunity to move on, so he actively invested in rehabilitation, and returned to badminton field as usual to encourage younger generations to step out of their comfort zone and win their first Olympic gold medal.

Willing to work hard, not afraid to start all over again, in the progress of overcoming difficulties, he become tougher and tougher, he has already become a model of our times, so this show specially invited him to share his story.

“SHEDE Wisdom Talents” was produced by China's famous Baijiu company Shede Spirits Co., Ltd for seven years, this show has been inviting all prestigious celebrities from various fields, with the aim of“empathizing with others' stories and nourishing our own life”, it has innovatively built an Oriental aesthetic scene, upgraded our production level with an international perspective, and achieved full media platform coverage in China. As of now, the cumulative traffic of this show has exceeded 24.5 billion.

Crossing The Hill, Willing to Share Chinese Wisdom With The World

Shede Spirits is a Chinese Baijiu company with“ecology, quality, and culture” as its core advantages, and the first one in the sector to propose and practice the aged spirits strategy. As a gift of time, custom and culture, aged spirits has a unique meaning in Chinese traditional culture. Shede Spirits dedicated in the aged spirits culture as well as produce the cultural talk show“SHEDE Wisdom Talents”, not only promotes the high-end quality image of Chinese Baijiu, but also provides a benchmark case for the Baijiu industry to build brand culture.

Based on the present and looking at the world, Shede Spirits has landed on five continents and successfully narrated the story of Chinese Baijiu to 33 countries and regions around the world.

Shede Spirits attaches great importance to the Malaysian market, at present, two core products – SHEDE CLASSIC and SHE ZHI DAO with natural mellow flavor, selling well in Malaysia. As early as 2023, at the 5th China-Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) Commodity Exhibition, Malaysian political and business elites have appreciated the unique charm of SHEDE aged spirits . At the beginning of 2024, Shede Spirits held a“Exclusive Tasting Event in Catering Association Forum” in Malaysia, which was highly praised.

Civilizations are enriched by cultural exchanges and mutual learning. By actively going abroad, dialoging with international significant guests, and holding brand IPO conference, Shede Spirits will continue to open up an international business mind, promote the cultural quality of aged spirits, and share the charm of Chinese Baijiu and Oriental life aesthetics with the world.