MEMERUNE, The First Minted-Out Rune On Bitcoin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MEMERUNE( MEME), a rune on the RUNES Zone. For all CoinW users, the SATOSHI/USDT trading pair will officially be available for trading on 24th April 2024, at 13:00 (UTC).







Introducing MEMERUNE Token

The recent Bitcoin halving event has brought significant attention to the RUNES token, of which MEMERUNE is a part. The RUNE ecosystem stands out due to its unique approach of leveraging the robustness and security of the Bitcoin network while introducing innovative concepts and functionalities. Unlike many other cryptocurrency ecosystems that operate on separate blockchains, RUNE operates directly on top of Bitcoin, maximizing security and decentralization.

With a unique concept built on the Bitcoin network, MEMERUNE has quickly gained traction, boasting a substantial holder base of 3,402 MEMERUNE holders.

The emergence of MEMERUNE represents a groundbreaking protocol within the Bitcoin ecosystem, mirroring the heavyweight status of BRC20 tokens. Currently, the top ten MEMERUNE tokens are predominantly held, indicating a strong interest and demand in the market.

