NETA L: The Ultimate SUV For Young Families Hits The Market

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – On April 22, NETA Auto launched NETA L at its 2024 Spring Launch Event in China, with the international launch to follow. This smart, super range-extender SUV targets independent young families with innovative features like zero-gravity massage seats with a 123° rear angle and one-touch SPA function for ultimate comfort. NETA L also boasts robust safety features, advanced intelligence, and various other advantages, making it the“essential choice for young people”.

The launch of NETA L, NETA Auto's first range-extender SUV and the first SUV from its Shanhai platform, will boost the brand's market performance and influence and hopefully lead new trends in the EV industry. Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360 Group, also attended the event, introduced the AI-enabled automotive business strategies (large-scale AI model-based vehicle plan), and highly praised NETA L.







NETA L (Chinese Version)







NETA Auto Co-founder and CEO Zhang Yong Giving a Speech







360 Group Founder Zhou Hongyi Giving a Speech

The vehicle is an extension of home, a mobile living space. It can be used as a purely electric vehicle for daily use, which is easy to drive and makes commuting economical; on weekends, it functions as a hybrid for trips, allowing users going anywhere. With the convenience of charging once a week and refueling only twice a year, NETA L creates a“home on the go” with which users can travel farther.







NETA L Equipped with CATL's Fast-Charging Large Battery

The NETA L is equipped with the new HOZI 2.0 range extension system, featuring a quiet, seamless start-up and a 1.5L Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine compatible with regular 92 octane gasoline. It boasts a low fuel consumption of 4.85L/100km and an oil-to-electricity efficiency of 3.26kWh/L.

Additionally, the NETA L has an industry-leading flat wire winding motor, emergency direct drive functionality, three-level intelligent power replenishment, and the pioneering Vanguard Energy-Saving Mode. It employs the advanced HozonEPT4.0 constant temperature thermal management system to achieve both fuel efficiency and comfort, ensuring unrestricted travel for users.

A Better-Looking Home: The Brightest Star on the Road

Loving life, born for beauty, NETA L is a more aesthetically pleasing home.







Panoramic View of NETA L (Chinese Version)

NETA L embodies the“NETA spirit” with original design language that reflects the bravery and fearlessness of youth. With a drag coefficient as low as 0.258Cd, it outperforms ordinary sedans aerodynamically despite its SUV body. The front design offers a commanding presence for increased safety and visibility, while the sleek lines and turbine-style wheels enhance its dynamic appeal, making it stand out on the road.

The interior space of NETA L adopts a 360° surrounding cockpit, complemented by a large five-seat SUV volume that surpasses its peers, a concealed instrument screen, and abundant soft interior materials, ensuring a more comfortable driving and riding experience.

A More Comfortable Home: Driving Feels Like Re sting at Home

Home is a harbor for anchoring, a paradise for dreams, and a source of rejuvenation. NETA L's superior comfort is centered around these concepts.

Whether a vehicle is comfortable depends mostly on its seats. NETA L's comfort is ensured with multi-directional electric adjustable seats for both driver and passenger. For the passenger seat, it offers the largest 123° rear angle in its class, creating a true zero-gravity effect. It includes features like four-way leg support, four-way lumbar adjustment, and functions such as welcoming, memorizing, ventilating, heating, and massaging with 8-point massage, 5 modes, and 3 intensity levels. It also offers a one-touch SPA mode, along with a foldable passenger side table and a boss key. For the driver's seat, it offers 10-way adjustment, while the rear seats have heating (backrest + cushion) and two adjustable backrest angles. These features make NETA L the perfect choice for travelling, relaxing, and nap companion.

Its chassis suspension system combines a front aluminum alloy MacPherson strut and rear five-link independent suspension, tailored for family scenarios. This structure achieves a perfect balance between comfort and handling, making it ideal for Chinese family. With a braking distance of just 37 meters per 100 kilometers and a minimum turning radius of 5.37 meters, it excels in its class.

NETA L prioritizes comfort and convenience with features like front double-layer soundproof glass, 33 storage spaces, and the largest smartphone slot in its class: a 13.4cm extra-long door panel slot. The 16-liter passenger glove box easily stores backpacks and makeup kits. With a spacious 583L-1434L Loft double-layer trunk, it offers the largest 530L trunk in its class and can transform into a 'big bedroom' in seconds. Unique features like the trunk projector bracket interface add to the enjoyment of outdoor activities.

NETA L features convenient charging options throughout the vehicle, including 50W air-cooled wireless fast charging, dual 60W Type-C fast charging ports in the front and rear, a 12V power outlet in the trunk, and a 3.3kW V2L external power output function, ensuring your vehicle always ready for your on-the-go lifestyle.

A Smarter Home: Advanced Intelligence for Worry-free Daily Use

NETA L's intelligent features set standard in the industry, creating a smarter home for users.

Smarter and safer, NETA L features NETA AD with advanced technologies for active safety and intelligent driving assistance.

A Safer Home on Wheels: NETA L, the Fortress on the Move

Safety is a hallmark of NETA Auto's products; it's the ultimate luxury. NETA L is a safer home, ensuring every journey worry-free and secure.







NETA L High-strength Body Structure

In terms of vehicle safety, NETA L is built on the safety-focused and intelligent Shanhai platform, with 81% of its composition made of high-strength steel and aluminum. It incorporates“space-grade” 2000MPa hot-formed steel and achieves a vehicle torsional of 36000N·m/deg. NETA L's cage-type safe body and roof crush strength of 8.4 tons, 4.4 times the vehicle weight, coupled with a high-pressure fuel tank, ensure impeccable safety. It has undergone extreme tests in extreme cold and heat, validating over 1 million kilometers, equivalent to circling the Earth 30 times.

In battery safety, NETA L prioritizes prevention over“ignition.” It undergoes rigorous testing including waterproofing, compression, bottom impact, and extreme environmental tests to ensure battery stability and safety. With intelligent cloud battery management system (BMS) utilizing AI management and Tianshu platforms, it enables 24/7 monitoring of the battery system throughout its lifecycle, providing peace of mind for every journey.

In terms of interior environmental safety, NETA L's cabin interior uses various high-quality green ecological materials. The seat leather is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified (infant class product), ensuring non-toxic, skin-friendly, and resistant to dirt and abrasion.

Pioneering“Tech for All,” NETA Auto has amassed over 400,000 global users, positioning itself as a leader among China's new energy vehicle companies. NETA L, the debut vehicle of its new decade, embodies safety, endurance, aesthetics, comfort, sound, and intelligence. With its disruptive pricing strategy, NETA L is poised to become a blockbuster model in the realm of technology accessibility.

Furthermore, NETA L will introduce a pure electric version, becoming the first model equipped with the CATL's Shenxing power battery long-life L series. With this fusion of double 'L', NETA L continues the pioneering spirit of NETA, contributing further to the rapid development of China's automotive industry.

In the second half of 2024, NETA Auto plans to launch NETA L in over 20 countries worldwide, allowing global users to enjoy the intelligent and convenient experience NETA L offers.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto, a brand of Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Hozon), is a leading innovator in the smart EV industry. With a focus on“Tech for all” and“Touchable Smart EV”, NETA Auto develops high-quality EVs and cutting-edge technologies. Its lineup includes popular models such as the NETA AYA (NETA V-II), NETA X, NETA L, NETA GT, and the NETA S. NETA Auto is dedicated to bring smart EV to global mass consumer market, introducing new models each year and covering the mainstream A0-B segments. The brand has also developed the“Shanhai Platform,” an intelligent and safe car platform, and HOZI Technology, which is committed to continuously developing advanced technologies to meet user demands.