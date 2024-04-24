Qatar Keen To Enhance Bilateral Economic Relations With Bangladesh: Sheikh Mohamed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is keen to enhance bilateral investments and economic relations with Bangladesh for which the private sectors of both the countries could play a "pivotal" role, according to HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani.

This was conveyed at a meeting with Salman F Rahman, Industrial and Investment Affairs adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and Ahsanul Islam Titu, State Minister of Commerce of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's state visit to the Asian country.

The meeting discussed topics of common interest as part of efforts to reinforce the co-operation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry sectors.

Highlighting that Qatari and Bangladeshi private sectors could play a pivotal role in contributing effectively to strengthening the bilateral relations; he said the improved partnerships in vital sectors would contribute to increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed asked Bangladeshi companies and investors to benefit from the attractive investment and economic environment that Qatar provides to foreign investments.

