PM, Greek FM Discuss Mutual Ties, Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday at his Amiri Diwan office with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic George Gerapetritis, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing developments in the region and ways for de-escalation, notably stopping the war in the Gaza Strip.

