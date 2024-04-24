Amir, Nepal PM Witness Signing Of Agreements, Mous

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal witnessed on Wednesday the signing ceremony of several agreements and memoranda of understanding and cooperation between the governments of both countries.

His Highness the Amir and Prime Minister Dahal witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of education, higher education and scientific research, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Public Prosecution in the State of Qatar and the Office of the Attorney General in Nepal, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth and sports.

They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of culture and arts between the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, an agreement on cooperation and news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and the National News Agency of Nepal (RSS), a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education between the Diplomatic Institute in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Institute of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal, as well as the renewal of the memorandum of understanding signed between Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce, and an agreement to establish a joint business council between Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce.

The signing ceremony in the capital, Kathmandu, was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On Nepal's side, it was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.

