NCWIT And Keybank Honor 38 Students And 2 Educators From Across Ohio With 2024 Aspirations In Computing Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Ohio affiliate of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), in partnership with KeyBank , honored 38 high school students across Ohio at the 2024 Aspirations in Computing awards on Saturday, April 20th in Columbus, Ohio. These students, which included one national winner, were recognized for their leadership and involvement in technology, robotics, and applied science, along with their academic success and plans for post-secondary education. Two STEM teachers were honored as well with an educator award.

For the past ten years, the Ohio Aspirations in Computing awards have been sponsored by KeyBank. All award recipients along with their families and educators were invited to join this year's event, which featured a panel of professionals discussing the Future of Data, Robotics & AI. All shared insight into their career paths, education, and personal growth in STEM.

“KeyBank has a long history of supporting students who are interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Amy Brady, KeyBank Chief Information Officer.“We congratulate this year's award winners and are proud to recognize the achievements and talents of these outstanding students. They are future problem solvers and the skills they are developing today will help solve the challenges of tomorrow.”

Since 2007, NCWIT has inducted more than 10,000 young women into the Aspirations in Computing community and is helping to usher these women into technology careers. The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing program is a talent development initiative designed to increase female participation in technology careers by providing encouragement, visibility, community, leadership opportunities, scholarships, and internships to aspiring technically inclined young women. NCWIT offers both national and local affiliate competitions to generate support and visibility for women's participation in communities nationwide.

2024 National Winner

Ella Witalec – Laurel School

2024 National Honorable Mentions

Harshita Ganga – William Mason High School

Chahak Gupta – Solon High School

Marlene Natividad Trinidad – Columbus Downtown HS

Saanvi Pandala – Olentangy High School

Ramya Rajan – William Mason High School

Sosena Tefera – Anderson High School

2024 Ohio Affiliate Award Winners

Joy Fan – Solon High School

Harshita Ganga – William Mason High School

Chahak Gupt – Solon High School

Riya Hegde – Western Reserve Academy

Marlene Natividad Trinidad – Columbus Downtown HS

Hong Bao Tran Nguyen – Solon High School

Saanvi Padala – Olentangy High School

Vaishnavi Rachuri – Dublin Jerome HS

Ramya Rajan – William Mason High School

Manya Tandon – Westlake High School

Sosena Tefera – Anderson High School

Zaynah Wahab – Solon High School

Ella Witalec – Laurel School

Julia Zhu – Hathaway Brown School

Mahee Shah – Hathaway Brown School

2024 Ohio Affiliate Honorable Mentions

Laasya Acharya – William Mason High School

Meghana Boda – Olentangy High School

Audrey Malcuit – Padua Franciscan High School

Emily McCord – Metro Early College High School

Vaishali Ramakrishnan – Dublin Jerome High School

Lillian Robey – Dayton Regional Stem School

Maria Tracy – Saint Joseph Academy

Kaovya Vel – Westlake High School

Eva Winchester – St. Ursula Academy

2024 Ohio Affiliate Rising Stars

Hasaean Araia – Columbus Downtown HS

Shivani Arulselvan – Padua Franciscan HS

Ravia Bhullar – Nordonia High School

Mridhini Chintakindi – Dublin Jerome HS

Penelope Covey – Stow-Munroe Falls HS

Naomi Franciscus – Canal Winchester HS

Oni Hairston – Nordonia High School

Harman Kaur – Dayton Regional Stem School

Claire Line – Homeschool

Imanga Lufungulo – Notre Dame Academy

Mackenzie Minute – Padua Franciscan High School

Haasini Sanisetty – Hathaway Brown School

Maggie Smith – Padua Franciscan HS

Saira Williams – Worthington Christian High School

2024 Ohio Educator Winner

Joe Morel – Padua Franciscan High School

2024 Ohio Educator Honorable Mention

Haley Richards – Dublin Emerald Campus

