The Home Depot Wins 2024 Energy Star Retail Partner Of The Year For Sustained Excellence

The Home Depot has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence. This underscores the company's unwavering commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Awards celebrate businesses and organizations that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental protection through initiatives like promoting and selling ENERGY STAR certified products. The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards, presented to partners who have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in energy efficiency.

As a leading retailer, The Home Depot has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment in this regard. "We are thrilled to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence," said Candace Rodriguez, senior director of sustainability at The Home Depot. "Thank you ENERGY STAR for recognizing our dedication to environmental stewardship and helping our customers make energy-efficient product choices."

Learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability by visiting our Eco Actions website or by reviewing the latest ESG report .