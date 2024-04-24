Congress, Ruling Left In Kerala Taking Banned PFI's Support: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (April 24) lashed out at the Congress and the ruling Left in Kerala, alleging that they were being backed by the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), to win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Shah accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India (PFI), of openly endorsing the Congress-led UDF in Kerala while criticizing the silence of the LDF on the ban imposed on the PFI.

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to protect the country from organisations like the PFI," he said at a poll rally in Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency while seeking votes for BJP's candidate Sobha Surendran.

Shah criticized the Congress and the Left, accusing them of pretending to be adversaries in Kerala and West Bengal while collaborating in other regions of the country. He

asserted that Communists were on the decline globally and in India, and likewise, the Congress was also witnessing a diminishing influence across the nation.

"This is the time of the BJP," he contended.

The senior BJP leader emphasized that the Lok Sabha polls this time aimed to elect Modi as the PM for a third term and to liberate Kerala from violence.

He claimed that all surveys indicated that the whole of Kerala was with Modi.

Shah is in Kerala for the final day of public canvassing ahead of the state's polls on April 26. He arrived by chopper at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground and then proceeded by road to the Punnapra Carmel Ground, where the public meeting is scheduled to take place.

