'Indians Don't Go To Poor Countries For Other T20 Leagues': Candid Sehwag To Gilchrist In Viral Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Indian cricketing legend Virender Sehwag brought his trademark humour and candid insights to the forefront during his appearance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. Hosted by Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan, and James Rochford, known as The Professor, the episode was filled with laughter and light-hearted banter.

Sehwag's razor-sharp wit was on full display as he playfully taunted his former opponents, Gilchrist and Vaughan, throughout the episode. When Gilchrist asked about the possibility of Indian cricketers participating in international T20 leagues, Sehwag's response left the panel in stitches. With characteristic bluntness, he remarked, "No, we don't need to. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues."

This unexpected reply not only showcased Sehwag's straightforward commentary but also elicited uproarious laughter from the hosts. It highlighted Sehwag's reputation for speaking his mind and injecting humour into every situation.

Sehwag also shared an amusing anecdote about turning down a lucrative offer from the Big Bash League, jokingly citing the offered remuneration as insufficient. "I still remember when I was dropped from the Indian team and playing in the IPL. I got an offer from the BBL, and when they mentioned the amount, I said I could spend that money on my holidays. Even last night's bill was more than that," Sehwag quipped, adding another layer of humour to the conversation.

Sehwag's appearance on the podcast adds to the list of Indian cricketing stars who have graced the show, joining the likes of Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma. His playful digs at his Australian hosts and witty anecdotes made for an entertaining and memorable episode.