Haryana Doctor's Remarkable Recovery! 400-Year-Old Idols Found While Digging A Borewell

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Three ancient statues, believed to be approximately 400 years old, were discovered in Manesar's Mohammadpur Baghanki. Uncovered during excavation work for a borewell installation by a local doctor, the statues depict Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi, according to the State Department of archaeology and Museums.

Officials mentioned that the precise age of the statues will be determined following a comprehensive analysis. Banani Bhattacharya, the Deputy Director, who received the idols from the Manesar police, stated that they were unearthed at a depth of approximately 15 feet and are crafted from bronze.

The Vishnu idol stands at about 1.5 feet tall in a standing position, while the seated Lakshmi idol is slightly smaller at 1 foot. Both display intricate carvings and designs consistent with the historical period they are presumed to originate from. The third idol portrays Vishnu and Lakshmi seated together. The unearthing of these artifacts has stirred excitement among locals, who interpret it as a divine blessing.

Many individuals from nearby villages have been visiting the site to observe the idols and offer their prayers. To safeguard the artifacts and the site, the police have established a cordon around the area.

The idols have been transferred to laboratory for additional analysis. The archaeology department intends to employ scientific techniques to ascertain the precise age of the statues. Initial assessments suggest they may be approximately 400 years old.

The public was asked by the archeology department to cooperate and refrain from disturbing the site or the artefacts.

Authorities stated that they will search for inscriptions or markings that might offer insights into the statues' origins. Such discoveries are not unusual in Haryana, a region with a rich cultural and historical legacy. The state boasts several significant archaeological sites, such as the ruins of the Indus Valley Civilization at Rakhigarhi and stone carvings in the Aravalis of Faridabad.

