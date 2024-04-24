IPL 2024: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Delivers Iconic Telugu Movies' Dialogues, Gestures In 'Pushpa' Style (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently crossed paths with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu ahead of SRH's IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on April 25th. In a viral video shared on social media on April 24th, Cummins could be seen attempting iconic dialogues from popular Telugu films. The cricketer, who made headlines after being acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for a staggering INR 20.5 crores during the IPL 2024 Auction in December, engaged in the amusing activity after his interaction with Mahesh Babu.

The footage, circulated by IPL broadcaster 'Star Sports' on its X platform (previously Twitter), captured Cummins delivering memorable lines from Telugu blockbusters like "Pushpa" and "Pokkiri." To conclude, the 30-year-old even replicated a signature gesture from Allu Arjun's character in "Pushpa."

On the cricketing front, Cummins is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Under his leadership, SRH has displayed an aggressive style of play, evident in their recent performances where they posted 250+ totals against Royal Challengers Bangalore (287/3), Mumbai Indians (277/3), and Delhi Capitals (266/7). This achievement makes them the first team in IPL history to accomplish this feat three times.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently riding a four-match winning streak in IPL 2024, having emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

Although their campaign started on a disappointing note with a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins' side swiftly recovered by securing wins against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. With four consecutive victories, SRH currently occupies the third spot on the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

Looking ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to continue their winning momentum as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Also Read:

'No one will mind': Ex-Indian cricketers float idea of Dhoni's 'wildcard' entry in T20 World Cup 2024