'Does Rahul Gandhi Think He Is A Maoist Leader?': Former PM Deve Gowda Attacks Congress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday (April 24) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, criticising its election manifesto and accusing it of aiming to "turn the country upside down." The Janata Dal (Secular) chief expressed incredulity at the promises made by the Congress, suggesting that a party confident of not coming to power would make such extravagant pledges. "They want power at any cost," he alleged.

Deve Gowda's remarks come amid BJP's claims that the Congress intends to seize and redistribute people's wealth if elected.

'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

While the Congress has clarified that its manifesto focuses on social economic caste census rather than wealth redistribution, Deve Gowda continued his assault on the Congress, likening its alleged plan to tactics of Maoist leaders and revolutionary movements.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to do a wealth survey and redistribute wealth. Does he think he is a Maoist leader? Is he dreaming of a revolution?" he questioned.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of insulting past prime ministers who implemented market reforms, Deve Gowda criticized Gandhi's pledge to fill 30 lakh vacant central government jobs, questioning its feasibility.

LS polls 2024: Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal (WATCH)

"There are only 40 lakh sanctioned jobs. How can he overnight add 30 lakh more jobs?" Gowda queried. He also raised doubts about senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's endorsement of Rahul Gandhi's economic ideas.

Deve Gowda's JD(S) is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with the BJP.