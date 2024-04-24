Deepanshu Sharma Clinches Gold, Rohan Yadav Secures Silver In Men's Javelin Throw At Asian U20 Championship

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepanshu Sharma showcased his prowess with a winning throw of 70.29 meters, securing the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. Following closely behind, Rohan Yadav claimed the silver medal with an impressive throw of 70.03 meters.

Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav Secured Gold and Silver Medals in Men's Javelin Throw at Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai

During the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Dubai, Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh showcased their prowess in the men's javelin throw event, clinching the gold and silver medals respectively. Deepanshu achieved an impressive distance of 70.29 meters, while Rohan recorded a best throw of 70.03 meters.

In other events, Priyanshu, also representing Uttar Pradesh, narrowly missed out on winning gold in the men's 1500m race, settling for silver with a time of 3:50.85s, as he was overtaken by Qatar's Aitoulghazi at the finish line. Additionally, Ritik secured another silver medal for India in the men's discus throw with a distance of 52.23 meters.

Meanwhile, several Indian athletes showcased commendable performances in their respective events, including Prachi Ankush Devkar, Laxita Vinod Sandliea, Tanvi Malik, Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar, and Sai Sangeetha Dodla, who all advanced to the medal rounds in various track and field events.

However, there were unexpected developments as Aman Choudhary, initially listed only for the 4x400m relay, also qualified for the final in the men's individual event. Notably, Bapi Hansda and P. Abiram, slated to participate in the individual 400m race, were absent from the start due to unforeseen circumstances, including passport issues faced by Hansda.

Efforts are underway to address Hansda's travel issues and ensure his participation, particularly in the 4x400m relay event. Despite attempts to reach out to officials for clarification, Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, and chief junior national coach N. Ramesh remained unavailable for comment on the matter.

