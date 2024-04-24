Indian Throwers Shine On Day 1 At Asian U20 Athletics Meet In Dubai

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, April 24 (IANS) Deepanshu Sharma won gold in men's javelin with a throw of 70.29m, while Rohan Yadav clinched silver with a distance of 70.03m on Day 1 at the 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships being held in Dubai April 24 to 27.

Priyanshu added third silver to the team's tally as he finished second in the men's 1500m after clicking 3:50.85. Earlier, in the morning session, Ritik claimed silver in the men's discus throw. Prachi Ankush Devkar missed bronze in women's 3,000m, she finished fourth. Indian middle distance and sprinters were also successful in heats on the opening day.

Laxita Vinod Sandliea and Tanvi Malik sailed into the medal round of the women's 800m, to stay in the race for a medal in the two-lap event. In the 800m heats on Wednesday, Laxita was second in her heat with a time of 2:09.39 while Tanvi Malik clocked 2:12.82 to cross the finish line at fourth place in her heat.

Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar and SAI Sangeetha Dodla entered the medal round in the women's 400m.

Anuska Dattatray Kumbhar was first in her 400m heat. She clocked 55.75 seconds. Sangeetha Dodla clocked 56.21 secs to finish second in her heat, to stay in the race for the podium. In the men's 400m heats, Aman Choudhary gave a good account of himself to enter the medal round. He clocked 48 seconds to top his heat.

The Indian female athletes--Jeyavindhiya Jegadish and Shreeya Rajesh--also advance to the medal round in 400m hurdles.

Earlier, in the morning session, a discus thrower from Patiala's National Centre of Excellence in Punjab, Ritik, began his quest for the title with an opening throw of 49.97m. He had no mark in his second attempt but cemented his position among the medalists in his third attempt of 52.23m. His fourth attempt was again no mark, while the fifth was 50.35m and his last and sixth attempts was 53.01m.

Gold went to Qatar's Djibrine Adoum Ahmat whose best throw on the day was 54.80m. Hassan Mubarak Alahsaee of Saudi Arabia took home bronze with a throw of 50.41m.