IANS Interview: BJP Will Win All 5 Seats Of Uttarakhand And Cross 400 Mark In LS Polls, Says Pushkar Singh Dhami

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, talking to IANS on wide range of issues, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in all five Lok Sabha seats of the state and achieve '400 paar' target under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami said that he had no doubts in mind about BJP's thumping victory, not just in his state but also across the country.

"Some people are saying that less polling will result in less victory margin but I must say that BJP and PM Modi supporters have thronged the booths in large numbers... and those who did not turn up as expected were the supporters of INDIA bloc. So, the margin of victory will be bigger," Dhami told IANS.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that whenever PM Modi sets any target, his supporters go all the way to turn that promise into reality.

"In 2019 elections, we had set 300 plus target and that was easily achieved by the party alone. This time also, it will be made possible because PM Modi-led government has consistently worked towards people welfare, country's growth in terms of economy and spirituality and the electorate will make it a point to return this in form of votes," he said.

He added: "Today, India has got new prominence under PM Modi's leadership and therefore people will vote for him in large numbers for further strengthening the nation."

Stating that Uttarakhand remains close to the Prime Minister's heart, Dhami listed many state-specific projects including Chardham road, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line that went a long way in building a seamless road connectivity in the state.

He also recalled how Prime Minister's approach to Mana village, considered as the last village of the country completely changed the outlook of people as well as policymakers.

"PM Modi described Mana village and similar regions as the country's first village and this brought a paradigm shift in development in those regions," he pointed out. The reconstruction work in Kedarnath and Badrinath, Hemankund Sahib after the big devastation and the ropeway project in Kedarnath could be possible only because of PM Modi's determination and vision.