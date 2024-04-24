               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
2 Killed, One Injured While Cleaning Sewerage Pipeline In Mumbai Building


4/24/2024 10:45:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured while cleaning a sewerage drainage line at a construction site here on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred when the three workers had entered the drainage line at Raheja Tower in Malad west suburb and got stuck inside at around 3.45 p.m.

When they did not emerge for quite some time, the other labourers raised an alarm and the fire brigade was summoned.

The rescuers managed to bring out the trio and rushed them to the Trauma Care Hospital where Dr. Leena Mane declared two of them as dead and the third worker in a critical condition.

They are identified as Raju, 50 and Javed Shaikh, 35, both deceased, while Aquid Shaikh, 19, is admitted to the hospital and his condition is described as serious.

As per preliminary reports, the trio reportedly got trapped in the toxic fumes that may have accumulated in the sewerage, and it is not known if they were wearing any safety gear like gas-masks.

MENAFN24042024000231011071ID1108133639

