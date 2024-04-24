Wednesday’S Morning Call: Focus Shifts To Major Corporate Earnings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In today's financial landscape, even a quiet day on the economic calendar does not diminish the focus of the market, with several significant corporate earnings reports poised to capture attention.



Notable companies such as Assaí (ASAI3), Vale (VALE3), Meta (M1TA34), IBM (IBMB34), and Boeing (BOEI34) are set to release their financial outcomes, potentially influencing market trends.



Particularly, the spotlight turns to Vale (VALE3), a major player in the mining sector, which disclosed its operational results earlier this month.



Following this release, analysts have adjusted their projections based on the company's performance.



Vale reported that its iron ore sales reached 63.8 million tons, a robust 15% increase from the same period last year, suggesting a possible positive deviation from XP's initial Ebitda estimates.







This is what financial giants like Bank of America, BTG, and XP expect from Vale:







Bank of America predicted a net revenue of $8.556 billion, Ebitda of $3.328 billion, and a profit of $1.539 billion.



BTG estimated a net revenue of $7.926 billion, Ebitda of $3.178 billion, and a profit of $1.388 billion.

XP projected a net revenue of $8.324 billion, Ebitda of $2.798 billion, and a profit of $1.564 billion.







The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.69% to 38,503.69 points.



The S&P 500 climbed 1.20% to reach 5,070.52 points.

The Nasdaq progressed by 1.59% to 15,696.64 points.



The average of these forecasts suggests net revenues around $8.269 billion, Ebitda of $3.101 billion, and profits approximately $1.497 billion.Wednesday's Morning Call: Focus Shifts to Major Corporate EarningsAs for broader market movements, the Brazilian stock market closed slightly lower yesterday, down by 0.34% at 125,148 points, while the U.S. dollar dipped to R$ 5.1304, marking a decrease of 0.74%.Meanwhile, in the United States, the stock markets ended on a higher note.The continued recovery in risk assets, spurred by easing tensions between Israel and Iran, helped boost investor confidence.Additionally, a decrease in the U.S. PMI suggested a less aggressive approach from the Federal Reserve might be forthcoming. Major indices reflected this optimism:This summary encapsulates the day's key economic and financial developments, underscoring how global events and corporate performance continue to shape market dynamics.