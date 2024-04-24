China Advances In Africa’S Green Energy Sector Over The U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China is solidifying its foothold in Africa's green energy sector, outpacing the United States by leveraging its vast manufacturing capabilities and government subsidies.



This competitive edge allows Chinese companies to deliver renewable energy technologies at more affordable prices than American firms.









The Semafor World Economy Summit (WES) recently focused on this trend, featuring W. Gyude Moore from the Center for Global Development.



He discussed how China's surplus production not only meets domestic demands but also enables aggressive market penetration in developing nations.









Moore highlighted the significant price difference between Chinese solar panels and their more expensive Canadian counterparts.







This comparison underscores the financial factors that developing countries must consider when selecting their energy partners.









During her visit to Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about China's practice of exporting its surplus production.



She argued that this strategy could potentially destabilize global markets.









China rebutted, dismissing the allegations as attempts to thwart its industrial advancement.









Amidst these global tensions, China has experienced a significant surge in exports of green technology.



Notably, there has been a sevenfold increase in electric vehicle exports since 2019, and a 40% rise in solar cell exports from the previous year.

















South Africa, facing power shortages, quadrupled its imports of Chinese solar panels to 3.4 gigawatts in early 2023.









China Secures Strategic Mineral Access in Africa

Further strengthening its strategic position, China has secured access to crucial minerals in Africa, vital for producing electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies.









This sentence points out that the United States is significantly dependent on importing critical minerals, especially from China.



This reliance is seen as a vulnerability, leading to increased calls for the U.S. to engage more actively in commercial diplomacy to establish new mineral supply chains.









African nations, including the DRC, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, are enacting laws to enhance local processing and add value.



However, some exemptions are in place due to challenges like insufficient smelting capacity.









Global powers are adapting, with China building a lithium refinery in Zimbabwe and a US-led initiative in the DRC and Zambia to boost local industry.









As competition for Africa's minerals and tech market grows, the continent is set to become a major global economic player.



This necessitates substantial investments in its energy infrastructure to realize its full potential.

